Allcargo Logistics completes demerger of global supply chain business

Allcargo Logistics Limited on Monday announced that the demerger of its international supply chain business as well as the merger of domestic business has become effective from November 1.

Under a composite scheme of arrangement, Allcargo Logistics has demerged its international supply chain business into a newly incorporated entity Allcargo Global Limited.

Following the demerger, domestic express distribution and consultative logistics businesses will be merged into the resulting Allcargo Logistics Limited, aligning operations for enhanced synergy and value creation, the company said.

The scheme of arrangement had received approval from the Mumbai branch of the NCLT on October 10.

The board of directors has approved the record date of the transaction as November 12, basis which the share of Allcargo Logistics Limited will trade ex-international business, it said.