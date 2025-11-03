Allcargo Logistics completes demerger of global supply chain business

Allcargo Logistics Limited on Monday announced that the demerger of its international supply chain business as well as the merger of domestic business has become effective from November 1.
Under a composite scheme of arrangement, Allcargo Logistics has demerged its international supply chain business into a newly incorporated entity Allcargo Global Limited.
Following the demerger, domestic express distribution and consultative logistics businesses will be merged into the resulting Allcargo Logistics Limited, aligning operations for enhanced synergy and value creation, the company said.
The scheme of arrangement had received approval from the Mumbai branch of the NCLT on October 10.
The board of directors has approved the record date of the transaction as November 12, basis which the share of Allcargo Logistics Limited will trade ex-international business, it said.
The merger will give effect to the consolidation of the domestic express business (currently under Allcargo Gati and GESCPL) and the consultative logistics business (currently under ASCPL) into the resulting entity.
The listing of Allcargo Global Limited will follow necessary approvals and regulatory processes, the company said.
Following this restructuring, shareholders of Allcargo Logistics Limited will hold one share each in Allcargo Logistics and demerged Allcargo Global on a 1:1 basis, while those holding shares of Allcargo Gati Limited will receive 63 shares of Allcargo Logistics Limited (post demerger of the international supply chain business) for every 10 shares held in Allcargo Gati Limited, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app