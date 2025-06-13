Home / Companies / News / IPO-bound Allchem in legal tussle with Alkem over trademark infringement

IPO-bound Allchem in legal tussle with Alkem over trademark infringement

IPO-bound Allchem Lifesciences adds legal dispute with Alkem to DRHP as Delhi HC directs both firms to mediation and next hearing is scheduled for 9 July

Delhi High Court
premium
Industry insiders believe the suit may cast a shadow over Allchem’s IPO plans, stalling Sebi’s final approval until a verdict is reached (Photo: Twitter)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vadodara-based Allchem Lifesciences on Friday issued an addendum to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), highlighting a suit filed by Alkem Laboratories against it in the Delhi High Court.
 
The suit, filed on 23 April, alleges infringement of Alkem Labs’ trademark with respect to the use of the name Allchem by the initial public offering (IPO)-bound company.
 
In its submission to the Delhi HC, Alkem has sought a permanent injunction on the use of the name “Allchem” and the offer under this name, along with damages of ₹2 crore for the alleged loss of goodwill and reputation.
 
The addendum adds that in all future communications related to the public offer, Allchem will carry a disclaimer that it is not associated with Alkem in any manner. 
 
According to Sebi regulations, any IPO-bound company is required to share addendums in the risk factors section of its DRHP, addressing changes and updates that occur after the initial filing with the markets regulator.
 
The addendum also stated that the court had passed an order on 24 April directing both parties to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre. Both Alkem and Allchem have participated in the mediation on various dates, with the latest one being on 11 June.
 
The next hearing for the case is scheduled for 9 July.
 
Industry insiders believe the suit may cast a shadow over Allchem’s IPO plans, stalling Sebi’s final approval until a verdict is reached.
 
Both Allchem and Alkem did not wish to respond to queries from Business Standard till the time of going to print citing the sub judice nature of the matter.  
Allchem had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in March this year, seeking approval to raise funds through a proposed IPO comprising a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹190 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 71.55 lakh equity shares by promoters.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONGC battles uncontrolled gas leak at Assam well, probe underway

Premium

NU Vista moves court against West Bengal's incentive scheme rollback

Premium

Sun Pharma starts succession plan; Ganorkar succeeds Shanghvi as MD

Moody's upgrades Yes Bank rating to Ba2 citing improved credit profile

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

Topics :IPOAlkem LaboratoriesDelhi High Court

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story