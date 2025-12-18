AM Green, Mitsui explore potential investment, offtake for green aluminium

India's AM Green and Japan's Mitsui & Co have signed a non-binding agreement to explore a potential investment in the former's green aluminium business, the companies said on Thursday.

AM Green, backed by the founders of clean energy firm Greenko Group, is building a 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) aluminum smelter and a 2 MTPA alumina refinery, both of which will be powered by solar, wind and hydropower to produce green aluminum.

The partnership will explore an equity investment in AM Green's clean metals value chain by Mitsui, as well as an offtake agreement for low-carbon aluminium. The companies did not provide details on the investment.