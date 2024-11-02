Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 records 1.4 billion customer visits

Amazon India, the e-commerce giant, said its month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2024 witnessed 1.4 billion customer visits, the highest ever.

More than 85 per cent of customers were from non-metro cities.

Last year, Amazon India saw 1.1 billion customer visits on the platform during the event with almost 4 million new customers.

AGIF 2024 started from September 27, with 24 hours of Prime Early Access, giving customers access to more than 25,000 new launches from top brands across categories. These include laptops, TVs, smartphones, fashion and beauty, home décor, appliances, furniture, and groceries, among others.

The company said that AGIF 2024 also set new milestones for seller success.

It said sellers witnessed more than 70 per cent increase in those surpassing Rs 1 crore in sales compared to last year.

More From This Section

The online marketplace bolstered its delivery capabilities, delivering over 30 million products to Prime members across India within the same or next day. This is a 26 per cent increase from the previous year.

"This overwhelming response from across the country, for everything from daily essentials to high-value purchases, underscores customers' deepening trust with Amazon India,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, categories, Amazon India.

He added, “AGIF exemplifies our obsession with providing an unparalleled shopping experience through wide selection, unmatched value, fast delivery, and relentless innovation. We are committed to creating more opportunities that unlock greater value for our entire ecosystem of customers, sellers, and partners.”

Small and medium businesses, including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans sold over 1,000 units every minute during the event.

More than 42,000 sellers experienced their highest-ever single-day sales during AGIF 2024.

Over 4,500 sellers experienced a 10-times spike, over 7,000 sellers saw a 5-times increase, and over 13,000 had a 2-times spike in sales as compared to last year’s event.

Tier-II and III cities

Sellers from India's heartland took centre stage, with about 70 per cent of participating sellers hailing from Tier-II and below cities. Amazon said it also witnessed the highest-ever number of sellers (from Tier-II and III cities) receiving a sale (versus AGIF ’23).

One in three customers embraced Amazon Pay UPI during AGIF 2024, a 20 per cent yearly jump, with 80 per cent users from Tier-II and III cities.

Tier-II and beyond cities contributed to more than 70 per cent of the premium smartphone sales.

More than 50 per cent of TV purchases came from these locations.

Demand for large appliances from these cities grew by 25 per cent with customers preferring air conditioners and refrigerators.

Over 60 per cent of new Amazon customers from Tier-II cities and below shopped for fashion and beauty items.

Amazon India reported over 20 per cent growth in flight bookings. There was a 60 per cent increase in hotel bookings year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with a 50 per cent increase in new customers booking flights.

Equated monthly installments (EMIs) fueled big-ticket purchases at AGIF 2024.

Here one in four electronics sales, from mobiles to large appliances, leveraged EMI options. Also, four out of five of these were no cost EMIs, registering 45 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Overall EMI adoption surged 25 per cent compared to 2023.

Amazon Pay witnessed more than 25 per cent growth in EMI and 45 per cent growth in no cost EMI transactions (Y-o-Y).

Prime members

AGIF ’24 also received the highest single-day of Prime sign ups in the first 48 hours.

Prime members shopped for categories such as beauty , apparel and home products. Here one in every three Prime shoppers bought skincare, traditional wear, décor and lighting for their home.

About 70 per cent of Prime members who shopped during the festival season were from Tier-II and III cities (versus 60 per cent last year).

5G smartphones saw a massive boost in the budget segment (below Rs 10,000) with more than one-third volume share driven by the wide selection from top brands like Realme, iQOO AND Xiaomi.

Customers also shopped for large-screen TVs contributing to one-third of the total units. Samsung, Xiaomi and Sony emerged as the most preferred TV brands.

The premium smartphone segment (above Rs 30,000) saw the highest Y-o-Y growth (among all price segments, in volume). This was driven by a wide range of selection, deals and payment options. AGIF 2024 saw encouraging demand for premium tablets; with products from Apple and Samsung growing 10X and 5X, respectively. Sales for premium sound bars grew by up to 40 per cent.

Amazon sold its highest number of PS5 SLIM consoles during AGIF 2024 for legacy consoles (over 17 per cent growth Y-o-Y). There was also 4.5-times Y-o-Y growth in two-wheeler sales across 500 cities, with surging demand for electric (115 models) and new petrol models.

India’s festival season is set to ignite a major boost for the country’s e-commerce sector, with sales expected to reach Rs 1 to 1.2 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV), according to an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The latest analysis forecasts 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth, fueled by high pent-up demand and a premiumisation wave.

Amazon’s rival Flipkart recently said it recorded an overall 7.2 billion visits in terms of customer engagement this festival season between September 1 and October 28.

Reflecting a surge in consumer sentiment and digital adoption, the organisation also witnessed a record 282 million unique visitors during the period. This is primarily driven by premiumisation and personalised preferences, especially in Metros and Tier-II+ cities

Flipkart hosted the 11th edition of the company’s The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024 sale event from September 27. Early access began on September 26 for Flipkart VIP and Plus customers.