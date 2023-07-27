Home / Companies / News / Amazon India announces first-ever floating store on Srinagar's Dal Lake

Amazon India announces first-ever floating store on Srinagar's Dal Lake

Amazon Logistics, India, Director Pande said this will provide faster and reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar, opportunities for small businesses and strengthen Amazon's delivery network

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amazon India's first-ever floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Amazon India on Thursday announced its first-ever floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, as part of its last-mile delivery programme "I Have Space".

Murtaza Khan Kashi, owner of houseboat Selec Town, will deliver packages every day to customers at the doorstep of their houseboats as part of the onboarding.

Amazon Logistics, India, Director Karuna Shankar Pande said this will provide faster and reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar, opportunities for small businesses and strengthen Amazon's delivery network.

Launched in 2015, the 'I Have Space' programme has 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities in India. It partners with local stores and small businesses for delivering products within a 2 to 4 kilometres radius.

Topics :Amazon IndiaSrinagarJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

