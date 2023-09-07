Home / Companies / News / Amazon India inks pact with 5 states to empower persons with disabilities

Amazon India inks pact with 5 states to empower persons with disabilities

Amazon India has signed a pact with five state governments to engage with employable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and enable their participation in the mainstream workforce

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The memorandum of understanding which extends until 2026 aims to provide skilling and employment opportunities to PwD candidates in the five states.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 12:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amazon India has signed a pact with five state governments to engage with employable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and enable their participation in the mainstream workforce.

These states are Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The memorandum of understanding which extends until 2026 aims to provide skilling and employment opportunities to PwD candidates in the five states.

"With an aim to engage with employable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and to enable their participation in the mainstream workforce, Amazon India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five State Governments, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Amazon said in a release.

With this, Amazon aims to provide PwDs support with on-the-job training, intervention and an environment of acceptance and inclusion.

"The opportunities will be provided across Amazon's Operations Network, that is fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations for various roles, including stowing, picking, packing, and sorting among other roles," it said.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Tabreed to invest $200 mn in Telangana to develop district cooling plants

Airtel Payments Bank, IDEMIA, HMD team up to enable use of digital rupee

Capital Group offloads NBFC Shriram Finance's shares for Rs 884 crore

Chennai-based Saas company Zoho says it surpassed 100 mn users globally

Google reaches tentative settlement with 36 states, DC in antitrust suit

Topics :Amazon IndiaRights of Persons with Disabilities Bill

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story