Amazon India leases 94,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Vikhroli

Amazon India entities lease 94,254 sq ft in Godrej Two, Vikhroli East for ₹1.73 crore monthly rent with no security deposit and 5 per cent annual rent escalation

Amazon
Amazon Development Centre India has leased 19,926 sq ft of office space with 13 complimentary and four payable car parking spaces, at a rent of ₹36.7 lakh per month.(Photo: Reuters)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:46 PM IST
Amazon India’s various entities have leased office space in Mumbai’s Vikhroli with a leasable area of approximately 94,254 square feet (sq ft) at a monthly rent of ₹1.73 crore, according to lease-related data provided by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
Amazon entities—including Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Development Centre India, Amazon Data Services India, and Amazon Smart Commerce Solutions—have leased several office units at Godrej Two in Vikhroli East.
 
Godrej Two is a commercial real estate project developed by Mumbai-based Godrej Properties. The building was constructed by Larsen & Toubro, the Indian multinational conglomerate. Godrej Green Homes has leased the space to the aforementioned entities for a period of five years (60 months).
 
The leases commenced on 1 January 2025, with a 48-month lock-in period for the licensees. The rent will escalate by 5 per cent per annum from the commencement date.
 
Amazon Seller Services has leased the largest portion—42,700 sq ft of office space—including 27 complimentary and 10 payable car parking spaces, at a starting monthly rent of ₹78.6 lakh.
 
Amazon Development Centre India has leased 19,926 sq ft of office space with 13 complimentary and four payable car parking spaces, at a rent of ₹36.7 lakh per month.

Amazon Data Services India has taken up 16,447 sq ft, with 10 complimentary and three payable car parking slots, at a starting rent of ₹30.3 lakh per month.
 
Meanwhile, Amazon Smart Commerce Solutions has leased 15,181 sq ft of space with 10 complimentary and three payable car parking spaces, at a monthly rent of approximately ₹28 lakh.
 
The car parking charge is reportedly ₹8,508.55 per car park per month. All the leases were finalised at a rental rate of ₹184 per sq ft per month.
 
None of the entities paid any security deposit for the transaction, which was registered on 30 April 2025 with the relevant government authorities.
First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

