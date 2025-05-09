Birla Corporation Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32.7% to ₹256.6 cr in FY25

Consolidated net profit of Birla Corporation Limited, the flagship company of M P Birla group, increased 32.7 per cent at Rs 256.60 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25 as compared to Rs 193.34 crore in the corresponding previous period.

The company informed the courses after a board meeting held on Friday that consolidated total income increased 6.8 per cent at Rs 2,863.14 crore as against Rs 2,680.13 crore in the previous similar period.

Primarily a cement manufacturing company, the board of Birla Corporation approved the proposal for issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 200 crore on private placement basis in one or two tranches.

The board also approved capital expenditure towards increasing capacity by way of setting a greenfield cement grinding unit with a capacity of 2.80 million tonnes per annum at Gaya in Bihar in a phased manner.

The debt-equity ratio of the company at the end of March 2025 quarter decreased to 0.56 as compared to 0.67 in the previous corresponding period.

Net profit margin of the company at the end of the fourth quarter of the last financial year increased to 9.27 per cent as against 7.42 per cent in the previous similar period.