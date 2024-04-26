



ALSO READ: Consumer companies now change names of category for powder food drinks Amazon India said that the eighth edition of the ‘Prime Day’ event is coming in July. The e-commerce firm stated Prime Day 2023 was the biggest ever Prime Day in India as 14 per cent more Prime members shopped hundreds of thousands of deals compared to Prime Day 2022. A peak of 22,190 orders was clocked in a single minute—the highest ever for a Prime Day event in India. Thousands of sellers, brands, and bank partners came together to help Prime members save over Rs 300 crore. More than 45,000 new products were launched by over 400 top Indian and global brands.

Besides India, Prime Day will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

Over 200 million Prime members in 25 countries around the world get access to Amazon’s enormous selection. Prime members get access to Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, special deals, and free in-game content on popular mobile games.