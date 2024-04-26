Home / Companies / News / Amazon India's eighth edition of 'Prime Day' event coming up in July

Amazon India's eighth edition of 'Prime Day' event coming up in July

The e-commerce firm stated Prime Day 2023 was the biggest ever Prime Day in India as 14 per cent more Prime members shopped hundreds of thousands of deals compared to Prime Day 2022

Amazon (Photo: Bloomberg)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amazon India said that the eighth edition of the ‘Prime Day’ event is coming in July. The e-commerce firm stated Prime Day 2023 was the biggest ever Prime Day in India as 14 per cent more Prime members shopped hundreds of thousands of deals compared to Prime Day 2022. A peak of 22,190 orders was clocked in a single minute—the highest ever for a Prime Day event in India. Thousands of sellers, brands, and bank partners came together to help Prime members save over Rs 300 crore. More than 45,000 new products were launched by over 400 top Indian and global brands.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Besides India, Prime Day will take place in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

Over 200 million Prime members in 25 countries around the world get access to Amazon’s enormous selection. Prime members get access to Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, special deals, and free in-game content on popular mobile games.

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Amazon Prime Videos ends Dolby Vision, Atmos support on basic plans in US

Premium-device sales fuel Amazon's smartphone category growth in 2023

Amazon's 'AI Ready' initiative to train 2 million in AI skills by 2025

After Google, Amazon announces job cuts; hundreds to get pink slips

SBI Card Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 662 crore, revenue up 14%

SBI Life Insurance Q4 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 811 crore

Patanjali Foods to evaluate offer to buy Patanjali Ayurved's non-food biz

HCLTech to hire more than 10,000 freshers from campuses for FY25

Apollo Hospitals' unit to raise Rs 2,475 crore from Advent International

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AmazonAmazon IndiaAmazon PrimeE-commerce firmsAmazon Prime Day

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story