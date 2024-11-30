Amazon under fire in India: Unsafe warehouse, unrealistic targets exposed

E-commerce giant Amazon is in legal trouble over alleged breach of labour laws after inspection at one of its major warehouses in Manesar, near New Delhi, revealed safety violations, improper record-keeping, and failure to comply with mandatory regulations to protect workers, according to a report in Al Jazeera.

The labour inspection was carried out earlier this year, following a series of complaints and an incident in May, where workers at the Manesar facility in Gurugram, Haryana, were reportedly pressured to forgo breaks in order to meet performance targets.

According to documents obtained by Al Jazeera through India’s RTI Act and court records, a labour inspection conducted in May flagged multiple serious safety violations at the warehouse. The inspection found that Amazon failed to provide the necessary safety equipment for workers and did not maintain required records as mandated by law. A specific concern was the lack of appropriate clothing for female workers near moving machinery, where they were reportedly not provided with tight-fitting clothes.

The inspection report stated that "tight-fitting clothes are not provided to the female workers on or near the moving machinery," a violation of India’s labour laws, which require workers to wear protective gear and safe clothing when operating in potentially hazardous environments. There was no mention of whether similar clothing provisions were made for male workers.

In addition to safety concerns, Amazon was accused of failing to issue employment identity cards to its warehouse workers, further compounding the legal violations. The Haryana government, using the findings from the inspection report, filed a case against Amazon in a court in Gurugram. The court summoned the company to appear before the judge on October 28, but the case was adjourned, with the next hearing scheduled for December 10.

Incident sparks investigation

The legal proceedings stem from a May incident in which Amazon workers at the warehouse were reportedly asked to sign verbal pledges to refrain from taking breaks—including for water or toilet visits—until they had met their daily targets. This prompted an internal investigation by Amazon, which confirmed that a manager had asked workers for the pledges as part of a "motivational exercise."

Amazon called the incident “unfortunate and isolated” in a letter to India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment in June, but no details have been disclosed about any disciplinary action taken against the manager involved.

This incident triggered a broader investigation into working conditions at the warehouse. Amazon claims that it has since addressed the issue. "We are committed to the safety and well-being of our employees and comply with all relevant laws and regulations," an Amazon spokesperson said. However, the company has not elaborated on specific corrective measures taken.

Worker accounts reveal pressures and harsh conditions

While Amazon has not publicly commented on the specific allegations in the court case, workers at the Manesar warehouse painted a troubling picture of day-to-day life at the facility. Three anonymous employees—fearing retribution from the company for speaking out—described the work environment marked by intense pressure to meet strict targets and a lack of sufficient rest periods.

Prakash*, a warehouse worker with nearly five years of experience, shared his experience processing return products at a rapid pace. "In one hour, I have to process 60 items that are returned. I have just a minute to open the box, check for damage, and determine whether the item is sellable," he told Al Jazeera.

"The targets are so tough to meet," Prakash added.

Supriya*, another associate who works in the inbound department, explained that employees are required to remain on their feet for the duration of their 10-hour shift, with just two 30-minute breaks— that she said are insufficient to meet basic needs. "We are not allowed to sit, even for a few minutes," she said.

"The break time is too short for us to use the restroom, access our lockers, or stand in the queue for food," said Supriya.

Amazon, in response to questions about working conditions, emphasised that its warehouses are equipped with "industry-leading infrastructure," and that its employees enjoy competitive pay and comfortable working conditions.

The company also defended its practices regarding break times and stated that workers are "free to take informal breaks" as needed.

However, Supriya contested Amazon's claims, saying that "informal breaks" are not feasible due to the heavy monitoring of workers' performance. Amazon employs a tracking system known as ADAPT (Associate Development and Performance Tracker), which records each worker’s productivity. Both Prakash and Supriya expressed concerns about the system, saying that if workers fall behind on targets or take "idle" time, they could face disciplinary action. Workers who receive three negative ADAPT scores in a 22-day period are reportedly at risk of being blacklisted from future employment at Amazon’s warehouses.

Workers claim unfair targets and constant surveillance

Another concern raised by workers is the unrelenting pressure to meet hourly targets. "We are expected to stow 150 items per hour," Supriya said. "It’s difficult, and if you don’t meet the target, you face negative feedback."

The strict monitoring, including tracking of every minute spent working or resting, adds to the stress. Workers report feeling constantly watched, with any deviation from targets potentially leading to penalties, including termination, according to the Al Jazeera report.

Amazon’s performance expectations are being increasingly scrutinised, with reports of worker dissatisfaction surfacing across its global operations. A survey conducted earlier this year by the Amazon India Workers Association (AIWA), in collaboration with UNI Global Union, revealed that more than 80 per cent of warehouse workers in India found the targets set by Amazon "difficult to achieve."

The company, on the other hand, dismissed the findings as "factually incorrect" and "unsubstantiated," claiming that the data is being used to promote a specific narrative.

Despite Amazon’s assertions, the allegations of overwork and harsh conditions at its facilities are becoming harder to ignore. In January, Amazon faced a $34 million fine from the French regulator CNIL for its intrusive surveillance system in the UK, where it was accused of excessively monitoring employee activity. The company has since appealed the decision, calling it inaccurate.

Fight for dignity and better working conditions

At the Manesar warehouse, workers like Supriya and Prakash are calling for an end to the constant surveillance and unrealistic expectations. "We just want to be treated with dignity at work," Supriya said. "The ADAPT system needs to go. We shouldn’t feel like we’re being watched all the time."

Another worker, Tirvan*, who has worked at the warehouse for over two years, summed up the prevailing sentiment: "We work relentlessly to ensure that deliveries are on time. But at the end of the day, our biggest worry is whether we’ve met our targets. That feeling needs to change."

As the case continues in the court, Amazon’s labour practices are under intense scrutiny, not just in India but around the world. With more workers speaking out against the pressures and working conditions they face, the company’s treatment of its employees may continue to make headlines in the coming months.

*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the workers*