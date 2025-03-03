Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 bn in Maharashtra by 2029-30: Vaishnaw

Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 bn in Maharashtra by 2029-30: Vaishnaw

The minister said that Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to significantly increase employment in India as well

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said AWS is very optimistic about growth in India. | Credit: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amazon Web Services plans to invest $8.2 billion in Maharashtra by 2029-30 to deploy latest and best compute facility and cloud management services, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The minister said that Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to significantly increase employment in India as well.

"The team of Amazon Web Services met today. They explained their entire plan of investing about USD 8.2 billion in Maharashtra in the coming few years going into 2029-30," Vaishnaw said.

He said AWS is very optimistic about growth in India.

"They are bringing the latest technologies, they are deploying the latest GPUs which is what they shared today. They are deploying some of the best compute facilities and cloud Management Services in India.

"Along with the investment, there will be significant growth in employment also. Amazon web services shared that they will be adding a significant number of jobs in India in the coming years," Vaishnaw said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bank of India to pare stake in STCI Finance to meet RBI's proposed norms

Metropolis strengthens UP presence with acquisition of Scientific Pathology

2W makers report mixed Feb sales: Royal Enfield, TVS rise; Bajaj, Hero slip

Oberoi partners with Ladhani Group for two new resorts in Rishikesh

Premium

Ola Electric likely to lay off over 1,000 employees to reduce losses

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawAmazon Web ServicesMaharashtra

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story