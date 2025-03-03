Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 bn in Maharashtra by 2029-30: Vaishnaw

Amazon Web Services plans to invest $8.2 billion in Maharashtra by 2029-30 to deploy latest and best compute facility and cloud management services, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The minister said that Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to significantly increase employment in India as well.

"The team of Amazon Web Services met today. They explained their entire plan of investing about USD 8.2 billion in Maharashtra in the coming few years going into 2029-30," Vaishnaw said.

He said AWS is very optimistic about growth in India.

"They are bringing the latest technologies, they are deploying the latest GPUs which is what they shared today. They are deploying some of the best compute facilities and cloud Management Services in India.

"Along with the investment, there will be significant growth in employment also. Amazon web services shared that they will be adding a significant number of jobs in India in the coming years," Vaishnaw said.