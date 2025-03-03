Oberoi partners with Ladhani Group for two new resorts in Rishikesh

East India Hotels Limited (EIH)—the parent of the Oberoi group of hotels—announced two new resorts in Rishikesh in partnership with the Ladhani Group as part of its expansion plans on Monday.

The first will be an 80-key luxury Oberoi resort that will carry the “Vilas” name, while the second will be a distinctive 120-key five-star hotel under the Trident branding, the company stated in a release.

Construction of the resorts is expected to begin in early 2026 and will be completed by 2029. Architect Bill Bensley has been entrusted with designing these hotels, which will be situated on a 60-acre site near the Ganges river, the company added.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Oberoi Group and are committed to developing resorts that celebrate the beauty of Rishikesh while offering guests world-class experiences,” stated S N Ladhani, chairman, Ladhani Group and SLMG Beverages.

“This project, under my guidance, will be spearheaded by my grandchildren, Simran Ladhani and Rachit Ladhani,” he added.

These new resorts will be in addition to the group’s older expansion plan. In November last year, the company outlined a robust expansion plan, with a pipeline of 20 properties to be completed by 2029. This comprised 16 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser.

"As we continue to expand, our goal remains to create extraordinary hotels with strong financial performance in both city and leisure destinations that blend the very best in luxury, culture, and heritage with personalised service that is distinctively Oberoi,” stated Vikram Oberoi, chief executive officer and managing director, Oberoi Group, in the release.

In the December quarter, the company recorded a 20.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 264.45 crore. Its revenue from operations saw an uptick of 8 per cent to Rs 800.17 crore from Rs 741.26 crore in the same period last year.