Home / Companies / News / Amitabh Kant joins Fairfax as senior advisor after G20 Sherpa role

Amitabh Kant joins Fairfax as senior advisor after G20 Sherpa role

Amitabh Kant was India's G20 Sherpa for the 2023 Summit that took place in New Delhi. In the run-up to the summit, Kant worked towards building international consensus on key issues

Amitabh Kant
Kant was India’s G20 Sherpa for the 2023 Summit that took place in New Delhi | (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited on Friday announced that it has appointed Amitabh Kant, the former G20 Sherpa, as a senior advisor.
 
In a statement, which is owned by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, Fairfax said that former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant’s extensive expertise in economic development, innovation, and sustainable growth is expected to significantly benefit the company’s long-term investment approach in India. It further stated that with Kant’s industry insights and leadership experience, Fairfax will continue identifying and executing on opportunities within the region.
 
“As India is pursuing an ambitious roadmap toward becoming a developed economy by 2047, Fairfax expects many opportunities for it and its affiliates, including Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (Fairfax India) to participate and benefit from the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative, which aims to help India transition from a $4 trillion economy to a $30-plus trillion powerhouse,” Watsa said.
 
Commenting on the appointment of Amitabh Kant as a senior advisor, Fairfax Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa said Amitabh had outstanding experience in many of the key areas where India aimed to grow significantly in the coming years. “…what we really value is his high integrity and alignment with the values of Fairfax. We look forward to working with him to further enhance Fairfax’s long-term objectives, delivering lasting value for our investors and stakeholders, while upholding our core values of honesty, transparency, and entrepreneurial spirit,” Watsa said.
 
The news comes days after Kant stepped down from his role as India’s G20 Sherpa, thereby marking an end to a 45-year career in government at various positions. He announced on LinkedIn, adding that he is ready to embrace new opportunities.
 
Kant was India’s G20 Sherpa for the 2023 Summit that took place in New Delhi. In the run-up to the summit, Kant worked towards building international consensus on key issues. He was also the longest-serving CEO of NITI Aayog, where he served from 2016 to 2022. NITI Aayog is India’s official policy think tank.
 
Kant has previously worked as the Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion between 2014 and 2016, where he was a key driver of flagship national initiatives like ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make in India’. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland secures order for 200 trucks from Instant Transport

Raphe mPhibr raises $100 million in landmark defence drone funding round

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop Mulund West project worth ₹1,250 crore

JSW Paints to buy 74% stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹8,986 crore

Premium

Amazon adds five fulfillment centres in India ahead of Prime Day

Topics :Amitabh KantG20 G20 summitFairfax Financial HoldingsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story