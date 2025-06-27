Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop Mulund West project worth ₹1,250 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has been appointed as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai. The project has an estimated development potential of ₹1,250 crore.

The redevelopment will span a 3.08-acre land parcel located 1.4 kilometres (km) from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

Focus on design, sustainability and timely delivery

Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, "At Mahindra Lifespaces, our redevelopment philosophy centres around creating value for residents and the city. We aim to blend design excellence with sustainability and on-time delivery. With robust connectivity and access to employment hubs in South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, this project is poised to be a key contributor to the area's continued growth story."

Wide presence across Indian cities Mahindra Lifespaces’ development footprint spans 41.11 million square feet (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development or management at its integrated developments and industrial clusters across four locations. Mulund West realty sees strong demand Between April 2024 and March 2025, Mulund West recorded 1,891 new property sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 3,960 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics firm. As of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), the property rate in the area stood at ₹34,534 per square foot, up from ₹33,779 per square foot in Q1 CY24.