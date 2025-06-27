Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland secures order for 200 trucks from Instant Transport

Ashok Leyland secures order for 200 trucks from Instant Transport

Ashok Leyland will supply 200 trucks to Instant Transport Solution as part of a strategic deal that reinforces its leadership in India's commercial vehicle segment

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced that it has bagged an order to deliver 200 state-of-the-art trucks to Instant Transport Solution Pvt Ltd, a key express logistics player in India.
 
This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening the partnership between the two companies and reinforces Ashok Leyland’s position as a trusted mobility provider.
 
To mark the commencement of deliveries, Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, handed over the keys to the first batch of 100 trucks to Rajbir Singh Chaudhary, Chairman, Instant Transport Solution, in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.
 
Kumar said, “We are delighted to deliver the first batch of 1916 single-axle and 2820 multi-axle haulage trucks to Instant Transport Solution Pvt Ltd. This order underscores the confidence customers place in our robust, innovative and reliable vehicles. As we continue to push the boundaries of technology and customer experience, collaborations like these will help shape a more efficient, future-ready logistics sector.” 
 
“We have complete trust in the quality and performance of Ashok Leyland trucks. Their outstanding after-sales support ensures seamless operations for us, while their growing service network further enhances our capabilities. This delivery represents more than just new trucks — it signifies a deepening partnership aimed at advancing logistics efficiency. With Ashok Leyland’s dedication to innovation and our forward-thinking approach to transportation, we look forward to continued success on the road,” Singh said.
 
Instant and XP India, a leading express logistics player in e-commerce, is one of the fastest-growing integrated logistics businesses in India, with an owned and hired fleet of approximately 2,100 trucks. It has placed a substantial order of 200 units of Ashok Leyland trucks, reaffirming its trust in the brand’s cutting-edge technology, reliability and superior service support. The first batch of 100 units of 1916 single-axle and 2820 multi-axle haulage trucks has been delivered, marking the beginning of this extensive fleet expansion. 
 
This milestone reinforces Ashok Leyland’s leadership in the commercial vehicle sector, underscoring its dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction and industry excellence, the company said.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

