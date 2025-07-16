Home / Companies / News / AM/NS India commissions auto steel line at Hazira plant to reduce imports

AM/NS India commissions auto steel line at Hazira plant to reduce imports

Hazira facility can produce high-strength steel of up to 1,180 MPa for automotive use; part of Rs 8,500 crore expansion to lift downstream capacity to 5 mt

steel, steel industry
The new facility is engineered to manufacture high-grade steel for automotive applications with strength levels of up to 1,180 megapascals (MPa).
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India on Wednesday announced the commissioning of an auto-focused continuous galvanising line (CGL) at Hazira, Gujarat, aimed at import substitution.
 
This is part of a Rs 8,500 crore investment in the expansion of its downstream business, which will achieve a capacity of 5 million tonnes (mt) by the end of the year once all lines are commissioned at Hazira. At present, the capacity across downstream units is 3.3 mt.
 
Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India, said this continuous galvanising line, specifically for the auto sector, was capable of producing the highest strength coated steels in India.
 
“It’s a start for us to get into the high-end automotive business. This will substitute imports—products hitherto being imported will be produced in India,” he added.
 
The new facility is engineered to manufacture high-grade steel for automotive applications with strength levels of up to 1,180 megapascals (MPa). 
 
The company mentioned that the new CGL is equipped with cutting-edge technology derived from the global expertise of its parent companies, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. It will manufacture galvanised (GI) and galvannealed (GA) coated flat steels, including licensed products from both ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel.
 
Oommen also said that the line would be useful for the automotive sector from a CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) Phase III environmental norms perspective, set to come into effect from April 2027.
 
Ranjan Dhar, director and vice-president – sales and marketing at AM/NS India, said the current import dependency of the auto sector is 12–15 per cent. “With this line getting commissioned, the need for import will be almost zero,” he said.
 
The new unit is part of a Rs 60,000 crore expansion project that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the groundbreaking in 2022. It takes the overall capacity at Hazira from the current level of 9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 15 mtpa.
 
However, the goal is to reach 24 mtpa capacity at Hazira, which includes both upstream and downstream steelmaking capabilities.
 
In addition, there are plans to set up integrated steel plants in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Profit up 34% to ₹1,141 cr, revenue edges up

Schneider Electric mulls buying Temasek's 35% stake in Indian JV

ITC Hotels Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 54% to ₹133 cr, revenue up 15%

Govt allows NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 cr in renewable energy

NTPC gets approval to invest up to ₹20,000 crore in renewable energy push

Topics :Nippon SteelArcelorMittalSteel Industry

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story