Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Profit up 34% to ₹1,141 cr, revenue edges up

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 33.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter to Rs 1,140.6 crore.

The Pune-headquartered firm had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 851.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY26 came in 2.65 per cent higher at Rs 13,351.2 crore, as against Rs 13,005.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Seen sequentially, net profit was 2.2 per cent lower, while revenues saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent.

"Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44 per cent on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies," Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said.