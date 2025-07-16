Home / Companies / News / Schneider Electric mulls buying Temasek's 35% stake in Indian JV

Schneider Electric mulls buying Temasek's 35% stake in Indian JV

Schneider is in talks to buy the 35 per cent stake held by the Singapore state investment company in Schneider Electric India Pvt for about $1 billion

Schneider Electric
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Baiju Kalesh, Elffie Chew and Manuel Baigorri
 
Schneider Electric SE is considering buying out the remaining stake in its India venture from minority partner Temasek Holdings Pte, according to people familiar with the matter. 
Schneider is in talks to buy the 35 per cent stake held by the Singapore state investment company in Schneider Electric India Pvt for about $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A potential transaction could value the whole venture at roughly $5 billion including debt, the people said.
 
Talks are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Representatives for Schneider Electric and Temasek declined to comment.
 
Temasek has been weighing a potential exit from the joint venture, including a sale to its majority partner or another party, as well as via an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported last year. 
 
Schneider Electric India is 65 per cent owned by the French company with the reminder held by Temasek, according to a statement from 2020, when it completed the merger of its Indian low voltage and industrial automation product unit with Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s electrical and automation operations.
 
Schneider, one of France’s oldest and biggest industrial companies, has evolved from primarily a maker of electrical gear to a provider of software and equipment for buildings, data centers and factories.
 
Dealmaking activity in India is growing as investors seek to double down their presence on the most populous nation. The volume of mergers and acquisitions in the country has reached $31 billion, a 16 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC Hotels Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 54% to ₹133 cr, revenue up 15%

Govt allows NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 cr in renewable energy

NTPC gets approval to invest up to ₹20,000 crore in renewable energy push

Pipeline Infrastructure, Crown LNG sign MoU for pipeline connectivity in AP

Biocon Biologics expands diabetes portfolio with FDA approval for Kirsty

Topics :Schneider Electric Temasek HoldingsStake sale

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story