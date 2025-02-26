Amrut unveils Expedition, oldest single malt whiskey aged for 15 years

Alcobev major Amrut Distilleries has launched Expedition, its oldest single malt whisky, aged for 15 years. This ultra-rare release is limited to just 75 bottles globally.

Expedition matured for eight years in a specially sourced European Sherry cask, developing deep, opulent flavours, before spending an additional seven years in an ex-Bourbon cask from the United States, further enhancing its complexity and depth.

Amrut’s Expedition packaging exudes the grandeur of a royal heirloom. The merging of metal and wood took six months. Each handcrafted box houses an individually engraved and numbered bottle, featuring a diamond-cut design with intricate gold engravings. A regal silver peg measure, crafted by a Bangalore silversmith, has been embedded with a near-field communication (NFC) tag and authentication card.

The global launch of Amrut Expedition extends across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia. Priced at over $10,000, Expedition is a premium addition to the brand’s portfolio. The variant has about 62.8 per cent alcohol by volume (abv).

Rakshit N Jagdale, managing director, Amrut Distilleries, said, “Amrut Expedition is more than just a whisky—it is a celebration of our 75-year journey, a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence started by my grandfather, JN RadhaKrishna Rao Jagdale. Aged for 15 years across two exceptional casks, every drop tells a story of heritage and craftsmanship. With only 75 bottles available worldwide, it is a true collector’s piece crafted to near perfection. Expedition is not just a whisky—it is history in a bottle."