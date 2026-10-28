Anant Raj gets RERA nod for Gurugram project, eyes 357 MW data centres

Delhi-based real estate firm Anant Raj Ltd has received Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) certification from Haryana RERA, Gurugram, for the anticipated launch of its luxury residential project, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The project in Gurugram, named The Estate One, has a potential built-up area of approximately 1.22 million square feet. The company said it “is in process to launch the project and likely to be launched soon.”

The company's board, which met to discuss and approve the firm’s September quarter results, also announced that it is targeting a data centre capacity of 357 megawatts (MW) by FY32 across North and South India.

The firm currently operates 28 MW of information technology (IT) load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and is expanding its data centre footprint across Haryana. Earlier this month, Anant Raj Cloud Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Anant Raj Ltd, and Singapore-based Orange Business Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to facilitate the hosting of overseas data in the state. In July, the developer announced that it would separate its data centre and cloud services business into a separately listed company, Ashok Cloud. The developer recorded a 13.25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY27) to Rs 156.49 crore.