CM Naidu lays foundation for $15 bn Google AI data centre in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation for a $15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam and said it will be a growth engine for India.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

"This is a great day. Historic day for all of us. Unforgettable in Andhra Pradesh history - April 28, 2026 - will be remembered forever in the history of India and in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Google AI data centre will be a growth engine for India," Naidu said while addressing the foundation ceremony.

According to the CM, the ₹1.35 lakh crore Google data centre investment will emerge as the pride of North Andhra region, and termed it as Asia's biggest such facility.

Naidu said the foundation was not an ordinary one, a foundation for the southern state's digital future. When the world searches on Google, it has selected Andhra Pradesh, which is beauty of this place, he said. Naidu said this project was started in September 2025 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on September 28, 2028, promising to extend cooperation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Powered by Google's innovations, he said the state wants to produce the best models in various realms and exuded confidence that very soon every citizen will have an AI doctor, AI personal assistant and other forms of AI assistance.

Naidu asserted that he will have an AI assistant from tomorrow who will supersede all, though he currently has four IAS secretaries. The CM recalled how the data centre project took shape, and said he approached PM Modi and Vaishnaw to thank them for enabling it. He also appreciated PM Modi's vision on technology. Further, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is implementing top policies in the country, emphasising that the state is endowed with water, land and green energy. The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India's digital infrastructure growth. It is expected to be one of the largest AI data centres in the country and will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities, an official release earlier said.

The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state. The state government has outlined a long-term vision to develop a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem with a total capacity of around 6.5 gigawatts, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major data hub. Jeet Adani, Rakesh Bharti Mittal pitch Visakhapatnam as key AI gateway Adani Group Director Jeet Adani and Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal on Tuesday underlined the importance of infrastructure, energy, and connectivity in shaping India's AI ecosystem, asserting that Visakhapatnam is set to emerge as a major digital gateway.

Speaking after the foundation-laying ceremony of the USD 15 billion Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam, Jeet Adani said the Adani Group and Airtel are also playing a key role in its construction. He added that the global AI race is being defined not only by software but also by the ability to build large-scale infrastructure, noting that India stands at a crucial juncture. "There are moments that define the course of history, and today marks one such moment in Visakhapatnam as it steps forward to anchor India's AI-driven digital future," said Jeet Adani. The project, being developed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel, aims to establish a gigawatt-scale AI ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

He noted that India currently has about 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of data centre capacity and said nearly 1 GW is being envisaged in a single location in Visakhapatnam, reflecting the scale of the transformation. Jeet Adani highlighted that energy remains central to the AI ecosystem, stating that the cost of intelligence is directly linked to the cost of power and that affordable energy will drive widespread adoption. He pointed out that the development of undersea cable infrastructure in the port city would position it as a new digital gateway, reducing latency and enabling faster AI workloads. Meanwhile, Mittal said that the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has consistently demonstrated policy clarity and execution capability.

He said Visakhapatnam, historically a maritime gateway, will now evolve into a gateway for the intelligence age, supported by strong fibre networks and digital infrastructure. "The opportunity for this region is immense, and Visakhapatnam will serve as the gateway for Digital India and intelligence-driven infrastructure," Mittal said. He highlighted that Nxtra by Airtel currently operates over 120 data centres across India and said the upcoming project would be sustainable and powered by renewable energy. Mittal added that the initiative would include a state-of-the-art cable landing station and robust intra-city and inter-city fibre networks to enhance resilience and capacity. Both corporate leaders emphasised that strong partnerships involving global technology firms and domestic infrastructure providers will play a key role in building India's AI capabilities.

They noted that lower energy costs would reduce the cost of computing, training, and deployment of AI models, making the technology more accessible and scalable. Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's leadership, they said the state's focus on speed, policy clarity, and execution is helping attract large-scale investments and positioning Visakhapatnam at the centre of India's AI ambitions. They expressed confidence that the project would drive innovation, expand access to technology, and create new economic opportunities across sectors. Similarly, Bharti Airtel Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal noted that Airtel's integrated capabilities, including advanced data centres, green power, ultra-low latency fibre networks, and next-generation cable landing infrastructure, will enable large-scale AI infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.