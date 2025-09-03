Anna Wintour names her successor at Vogue, but who's really in charge?

In June, former American Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour informed staff that she would be stepping aside, and the magazine would soon seek a new head of editorial content. Her decision set the fashion world abuzz, sparking endless speculation over who might take the reins at Vogue US.

That was until Tuesday, when Chloe Malle was named the head of editorial content for American Vogue.

As Malle moves up to the top, the question remains if Wintour is really stepping aside.

What's the latest?

Ending months of speculation, Vogue announced that Chloe Malle has been appointed the head of editorial content for American Vogue, effective immediately, in a blog post on Tuesday. In the new role, Malle will lead the creative and editorial direction at US Vogue, joining the 10 existing heads of content around the world.

Why it matters While Malle may have taken the top spot, Wintour continues to stay in charge. Malle is supposed to report the day-to-day operations to Wintour, who is retaining the titles of chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of American Vogue and its 27 editions around the globe. In June, Vogue announced that Wintour will continue to oversee editorial for brands, including WIRED, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure, Teen Vogue, Ars Technica, and Them globally. She will also be the global editorial director for Vogue and US' new head of editorial content will report directly to Wintour, the magazine had said.

Notably, the iconic "editor-in-chief" title that Wintour carried for nearly four decades has been retired, marking a symbolic shift in leadership. Vogue in numbers Vogue maintains a large global audience with: 28: Markets including the US, UK, Australia, China, France, Germany, India, among others 63.2 million: Global unique users 220.6 million: Global social followers 1.1 billion: Average monthly video views Who is Chloe Malle? ALSO READ: How Anna Wintour reshaped fashion over 37 years at Vogue magazine Malle, 39, is the daughter of American actress Candice Bergen and late French director Louis Malle. She began working at Vogue in 2011, when she was named the Social Editor, leading all wedding and social coverage, reporting on various topics, including fashion, politics, homes and gardens, beauty, and health.

Additionally, Malle has been the editor of several books for Vogue. From 2016 to 2023, Malle served as a Contributing Editor for the magazine, writing features, overseeing special projects, and working as a sitting editor. Her writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, WWD, and more. What they’re saying On the surface, everything looks picture perfect, with Malle gushing over the fact that she'll be mentored for the role by Anna, and Wintour calling her a "secret weapon". In a statement on Vogue's website, Wintour said, "Chloe has long been one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion. She understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work.”

"Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before," Wintour added. Meanwhile, Malle said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.” Commenting on her new role, she said, “I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”