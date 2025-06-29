Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / How Anna Wintour reshaped fashion over 37 years at Vogue magazine

How Anna Wintour reshaped fashion over 37 years at Vogue magazine

Wintour's departure from the US edition of the magazine is a big moment for the fashion industry - one which she has single-handedly changed forever

Anna Wintour hands over Vogue US editorship, stays in global role

Anna Wintour steps back from US Vogue | Photo: Reuters

The Conversation
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After 37 years at the helm, fashion industry heavyweight Anna Wintour is stepping down from her position as editor-in-chief of American Vogue.

It’s not a retirement, though, as Wintour will maintain a leadership position at global fashion and lifestyle publisher Condé Nast (the owner of Vogue and other publications, such as Vanity Fair and Glamour).

Nonetheless, Wintour’s departure from the US edition of the magazine is a big moment for the fashion industry – one which she has single-handedly changed forever. 

Fashion mag fever

Fashion magazines as we know them today were first formalised in the 19th century. They helped establish the “trickle down theory” of fashion, wherein trends were traditionally dictated by certain industry elites, including major magazine editors.

 

In Australia, getting your hands on a monthly issue meant rare exposure to the latest European or American fashion trends.

Vogue itself was established in New York in 1892 by businessman Arthur Baldwin Turnure. The magazine targeted the city’s elite class, initially covering various aspects of high-society life. In 1909, Vogue was acquired by Condé Nast. From then, the magazine increasingly cemented itself as a cornerstone of the fashion publishing.  The period following the second world war particularly opened the doors to mass fashion consumerism and an expanding fashion magazine culture.

Also Read

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

India's M&A deals touch $41.5 bn in H1 as PEs, firms eye healthcare, infra

17-year-old Australian athlete Gout Gout in action

Who will be the next sprint king? Gout is front-runner; here's how

Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota eyes No 2 spot in Indian tractor market with new launches

Puri: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, on the eve of the annual ‘Rath Yatra' festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, June 26, 2025

3 killed, 50 injured in stampede during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Puri stampede shows govt's failure to ensure peaceful Rath Yatra: Patnaik

Wintour came on as editor of Vogue in 1988, at which point the magazine became less conservative, and more culturally significant.

Not afraid to break the mould

Fashion publishing changed as a result of Wintour’s bold editorial choices – especially when it came to the magazine’s covers. Her choices both reflected, and dictated, shifts in fashion culture.

Wintour’s first cover at Vogue, published in 1988, mixed couture garments (Christian Lacroix) with mainstream brands (stonewashed Guess jeans) – something which had never been done before. It was also the first time a Vogue cover had featured jeans at all – perfectly setting the scene for a long career spent pushing the magazine into new domains.

Wintour also pioneered the centring of celebrities (rather than just models) within fashion discourse. And while she leveraged big names such as Beyonce, Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, she also featured rising stars as cover models – often helping propel their careers in the process.

Wintour’s legacy at Vogue involved elevating fashion from a frivolous runway to a powerful industry, which is not scared to make a statement. Nowhere is this truer than at the Met Gala, which is held each year to celebrate the opening of a new fashion exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. 

The event started as a simple fundraiser for the Met in 1948, before being linked to a fashion exhibit for the first time in 1974.

Wintour took over its organisation in 1995. Her focus on securing exclusive celebrity guests helped propel it to the prestigious event it is today.

This year’s theme for the event was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. In a time where the US faces great political instability, Wintour was celebrated for her role in helping elevate Black history through the event.

 

Not without controversy

However, while her cultural influence can’t be doubted, Wintour’s legacy at American Vogue is not without fault.

Notably, her ongoing feud with animal rights organisation PETA – due to the her unwavering support for fur – has bubbled in the background since the heydays of the anti-fur movement.

Wintour has been targeted directly by anti-fur activists, both physically (she was hit with a tofu cream pie in 2005 while leaving a Chloe show) and through numerous protests.

This issue was never resolved. Vogue has continued to showcase and feature fur clothing, even as the social license for using animal materials starts to run out.

Fashion continues to grow increasingly political. How magazines such as Vogue will engage with this shift remains to be seen.

A changing media landscape

The rise of fashion blogging in recent decades has led to a wave of fashion influencers, with throngs of followers, who are challenging the unidirectional “trickle-down” structure of the fashion industry.

Today, social media platforms have overtaken traditional media influence both within and outside of fashion. And with this, the power of fashion editors such as Wintour is diminishing significantly.

Many words will flow regarding Wintour’s departure as editor-in-chief, but nowhere near as many as what she oversaw at the helm of the world’s biggest fashion magazine.

More From This Section

Nvidia

Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion in stock amid market surge: Report

pride month celebration, US LGBTQ month

NYC, San Francisco, others wrap Pride Month with mix of parties, protests

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Iranians living in US for decades face arrests amid deportation crackdown

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Next elections to be 'most credible' in Bangladesh's history: Yunus' aide

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tax, spending cuts bill clears key Senate vote before July 4

Topics : British Vogue Fashion fashion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon