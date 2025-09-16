Anti-fraud measures led to 68.7% drop in financial losses: Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel on Monday said its anti-fraud initiatives have led to a "significant decline" in cybercrime complaints, citing MHA-I4C data of 68.7 per cent decrease in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on its network.

The data analysed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) compares key cybercrime indicators from September 2024 (a period prior to the launch of Airtel's Fraud and spam detection solution) with those from June 2025.

"Bharti Airtel today announced that its anti-fraud initiatives have resulted in a significant decline in cybercrime complaints, and that this has been further endorsed by recent information from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," the Sunil Bharti-led telecom company said in a release.