Home / Companies / News / Anti-fraud measures led to 68.7% drop in financial losses: Bharti Airtel

Anti-fraud measures led to 68.7% drop in financial losses: Bharti Airtel

According to the MHA-I4C, there has been a 68.7 per cent decline in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on the Airtel network

Airtel
Airtel's AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakh fraudulent links (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharti Airtel on Monday said its anti-fraud initiatives have led to a "significant decline" in cybercrime complaints, citing MHA-I4C data of 68.7 per cent decrease in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on its network.

The data analysed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) compares key cybercrime indicators from September 2024 (a period prior to the launch of Airtel's Fraud and spam detection solution) with those from June 2025.

"Bharti Airtel today announced that its anti-fraud initiatives have resulted in a significant decline in cybercrime complaints, and that this has been further endorsed by recent information from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," the Sunil Bharti-led telecom company said in a release.

According to the MHA-I4C, there has been a 68.7 per cent decline in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on the Airtel network, the telco's release said, emphasising the efficacy of the company's fraud detection solution in curbing cybercrime.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, informed that in the past one year, the company's AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakh fraudulent links.

"However, we see this as small steps in a much larger fight. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily in this area until our networks are free of digital spam and scams," Vittal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as chief financial officer, board member

Suzlon bags 838 MW project order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

CCI raids steel makers Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless in antitrust case

SpiceJet adds 8 more Boeing 737s, boosting fleet ahead of festive season

Topics :Bharti AirtelTelecom Bharti Airteltelecom servicestelecom markettelecom sector in India

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story