Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Net profit rises 60% to Rs 245.3 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL) has posted a 60 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 245.3 crore, as compared to Rs 153.5 crore during the same quarter in 2022-23, mainly owing to a rise in patient flow across the hospital and its HealthCo Business achieving breakeven.

The company’s revenue from operations was seen up by 14 per cent in FY24 to Rs 4850.6 crore, compared to Rs 4,263.6 crore during the third quarter of 2022-23. “We were expecting our HealthCo Business to achieve break even in the fourth quarter. However, we achieved that in Q3 itself. Going forward, we expect a 20 per cent growth in this business,” said Krishnan Akhileswaran, Chief Financial Officer. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was at Rs 613.7 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 505.3 crore in Q3FY23.

As part of its expansion plans, the company is set to come up with seven new hospitals with 2,300 beds at an investment of Rs 3,400 crore between 2025-27, he said. As of December 31, 2023, Apollo Hospitals had 7,911 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 2,528 were new with 1,584 occupied beds. In the hospital services segment, the overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 per cent versus 64 per cent in the same period in the previous year, aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals.

Consolidated revenues of the healthcare services division increased by 12 per cent to Rs 2,463.5 crore compared to Rs 2,194.4 crore in Q3FY23. All the clusters grew in revenue during the period, including 9 per cent by Tamil Nadu, 10 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 14 per cent in Karnataka, 15 per cent in the Eastern region, 25 per cent in the Western region and 11 per cent in the Northern region.

Apollo HealthCo, which is the digital healthcare and omni-channel pharmacy platform, posted strong growth during the quarter. Offline Pharmacy distribution revenues were seen at Rs 1,824.4 crore in Q3FY24 while revenues from the Digital platform were at Rs 224.9 crore. Overall Health Co Revenues were at Rs 2,049.3 crore representing 17 per cent year-on-year growth. About 119 net new stores were opened in this quarter, taking the total number to 5,790 stores.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, its diagnostics and retail healthcare division, gross revenue was at Rs 337.7 crore during the quarter; posting an 8 per cent year-on-year growth. The diagnostics business added 388 collection centres, taking the overall network to 2,041 centres and spread across 260 cities, serving over 13,000 customers daily. It aims to reach 2,141 collection centres by the end of the financial year. During the quarter, diagnostics revenue stood at Rs 112.2 crore and Spectra at Rs 57.5 crore.