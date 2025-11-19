EA cancels F1 26, plans to release paid DLC expansion to F1 25 next year

US video game publisher Electronic Arts has outlined a major shift in how it will handle its F1 game series over the next few years. Instead of releasing a new instalment in 2026, the publisher says it will deliver a paid expansion for F1 25, calling the move part of “a strategic reset for the F1 franchise”. The next full-fledged F1 title — described as a reimagined take on the series — is scheduled for release in 2027.
According to Electronic Arts’ announcement, the 2026 add-on for F1 25 will be a “premium content update” designed to reflect the real-world changes coming to Formula 1 in the 2026 season. According to an official press release from the company, the expansion will introduce updated car designs, revised sporting rules and refreshed team and driver line-ups. The video game publisher has said that further details on the DLC’s launch window and pricing will be shared sometime in 2026.
While EA has not provided many specifics about what the 2027 game will include, the company says it plans to deliver a “deeply authentic and innovative” racing experience. The new title will be built as a broader, more ambitious Formula 1 game with fresh gameplay elements and new ways for fans to engage with the sport. Electronic Arts describes the project as part of a larger, multi-year investment in its EA Sports F1 series, developed in collaboration with Formula One Management and official F1 teams.
Notably, the company has already clarified that the base F1 25 game will be required in order to purchase the DLC expansion, which will be released next year.