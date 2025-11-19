Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / EA cancels F1 26, plans to release paid DLC expansion to F1 25 next year

EA cancels F1 26, plans to release paid DLC expansion to F1 25 next year

EA says it will not launch a standalone F1 26 game, choosing instead to roll out a premium F1 25 DLC next year ahead of a fully rebooted title in 2027

EA F1 25

EA F1 25

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US video game publisher Electronic Arts has outlined a major shift in how it will handle its F1 game series over the next few years. Instead of releasing a new instalment in 2026, the publisher says it will deliver a paid expansion for F1 25, calling the move part of “a strategic reset for the F1 franchise”. The next full-fledged F1 title — described as a reimagined take on the series — is scheduled for release in 2027.
 
According to Electronic Arts’ announcement, the 2026 add-on for F1 25 will be a “premium content update” designed to reflect the real-world changes coming to Formula 1 in the 2026 season. According to an official press release from the company, the expansion will introduce updated car designs, revised sporting rules and refreshed team and driver line-ups. The video game publisher has said that further details on the DLC’s launch window and pricing will be shared sometime in 2026.
 
While EA has not provided many specifics about what the 2027 game will include, the company says it plans to deliver a “deeply authentic and innovative” racing experience. The new title will be built as a broader, more ambitious Formula 1 game with fresh gameplay elements and new ways for fans to engage with the sport. Electronic Arts describes the project as part of a larger, multi-year investment in its EA Sports F1 series, developed in collaboration with Formula One Management and official F1 teams.

Also Read

Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20: What to expect, where to watch

PlayStation India Black Friday sale

Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games and more

Red Dead Redemption (Image: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption to get graphics boost with Dec 2 update: What to expect

Google's SIMA 2 AI agent playing No Man's Sky video game and following user instructions

Need a co-player in video games? Google's SIMA 2 shows how AI could help

PS Plus Extra game catalogue for November

PlayStation Plus Nov game catalog: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, MotoGP 25

 
Notably, the company has already clarified that the base F1 25 game will be required in order to purchase the DLC expansion, which will be released next year.
 

More From This Section

iOS 26.2 public beta 2 update on iPhone 17

Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta 2 on iPhones: What's new, how to update

Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)

Soon, you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same iPhone: Details here

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

Google's new Gemini 3 AI model is now rolling out to the Gemini app, Search, AI Mode and more

Google updates Gemini app, Search, more with Gemini 3: All you need to know

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Explained: How Cloudflare functions and why its outage affected websites

Topics : Gaming Electronic Arts Formula One

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseChina 996 Work CulturePM Kisan 21st Installment Release Gemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon