Apollo Hospitals redraws medical tourism map as Bangladesh share dips

"I don't see any incremental or negative impact of Bangladesh from here on. During the current quarter, international patient revenue has grown by 28 per cent. There has been a clear focus in IPS beyond Bangladesh, and that has come from various markets," said Krishnan Akhileswaran, group chief financial officer (CFO) at Apollo Hospitals. The share of international patients was around 6 per cent, or Rs 190 crore, of the total revenue of Rs 3,183 crore in Q3FY26. Of this, Bangladesh’s share was 7–8 per cent, he said.
"We are diversifying away from Bangladesh as the single biggest contributor so that a drop in patients from that country will not affect our overall IPS model. A lot of this demand has come from Africa, West Asia and South East Asia," said Madhu Sasidhar, president and chief executive officer of AHEL. The inflow of Bangladesh patients started declining after the political tensions in that country in 2024 and the diplomatic differences between Dhaka and New Delhi thereafter.