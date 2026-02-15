Apollo Hospitals redraws medical tourism map as Bangladesh share dips

"I don't see any incremental or negative impact of Bangladesh from here on. During the current quarter, international patient revenue has grown by 28 per cent. There has been a clear focus in IPS beyond Bangladesh, and that has come from various markets," said Krishnan Akhileswaran, group chief financial officer (CFO) at Apollo Hospitals. The share of international patients was around 6 per cent, or Rs 190 crore, of the total revenue of Rs 3,183 crore in Q3FY26. Of this, Bangladesh’s share was 7–8 per cent, he said.