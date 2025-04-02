Apollo Tyres appoints Rajeev Kumar Sinha as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Apollo Tyres Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajeev Kumar Sinha as its Chief Manufacturing Officer.

Sinha will lead the global manufacturing team, driving the global manufacturing agenda, including strategy and planning, performance optimisation, plant management, integrated manufacturing services, corporate industrial engineering and deployment of advanced manufacturing systems, including AI/ML solutions, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

He joins Apollo Tyres from Cipla where he was the Global Chief Manufacturing Officer and was also a member of its Management Council and Non-Executive Director in select group companies, it added.

"Rajeev is a global manufacturing leader who comes with over 35 years of rich experience in the operations and supply chain domain across diverse industries such as chemical, FMCG, foods & beverages and pharmaceuticals.

"He will play a critical role not only in our growth journey but also in maintaining our competitive advantage. He joins us as a key member of the Global Executive Committee," Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and MD, Neeraj Kanwar said.