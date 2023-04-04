Apple Inc says users report weather app outage in some locations

By Michael Tobin

Apple Inc. said that some users are experiencing disruptions of its weather app on Tuesday, citing a data provider issue.



The Cupertino, California-based company said on its website that issues for the app were reported at 11 p.m. New York time Monday and continued Tuesday. Apple said that precipitation forecasts for the next hour may be unavailable in Alaska “due to a data provider outage,” but disruptions appear to be across various cities. All other services, such as the App Store, Apple TV and FaceTime, appear to be available and working without issue.