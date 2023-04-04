Home / Companies / News / Apple Inc says users report weather app outage in some locations

Apple Inc says users report weather app outage in some locations

The Cupertino, California-based company said on its website that issues for the app were reported at 11 p.m. New York time Monday and continued Tuesday

Bloomberg
Apple Inc says users report weather app outage in some locations

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

By Michael Tobin

Apple Inc. said that some users are experiencing disruptions of its weather app on Tuesday, citing a data provider issue.  
 
The Cupertino, California-based company said on its website that issues for the app were reported at 11 p.m. New York time Monday and continued Tuesday. Apple said that precipitation forecasts for the next hour may be unavailable in Alaska “due to a data provider outage,” but disruptions appear to be across various cities. All other services, such as the App Store, Apple TV and FaceTime, appear to be available and working without issue. 

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users on Twitter reported problems with the weather app Tuesday morning, posting screen shots of the app not displaying temperature in locations like Austin, Texas. Earlier in the day, users reported having trouble with The Weather Channel, according to DownDetector. Users on the Apple subreddit also reported issues with the app Tuesday morning. Apple acquired the Dark Sky weather app in 2020 and subsequently shut it down and moved some of the features into its own weather app.

Topics :Apple IncweatherMobile apps

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Also Read

Global app downloads on Apple Store, Google Play reach 35.5 bn in Q4 2022

Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here

Meta slams Apple for 'undercutting others' with change in App Store terms

App Store Awards 2022 for best apps, games across Apple platforms announced

87% app makers don't pay for Apple store, 97% for Google Play: Report

Vedanta arm Balco signs pact with SRIPL to source hybrid renewable power

Amazon removes 6 mn counterfeit items globally from supply chains

Kolkata Port profit up 152% in FY23; test run to Myanmar's Sittwe port soon

Karur Vysya Bank to offer SBI Life Insurance products at its branches

L'Oreal to buy luxury cosmetics brand Aesop in $2.5 billion deal

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story