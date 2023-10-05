Home / Companies / News / Apple releases software update to fix overheating bug in iPhone 15 Pro line

Apple releases software update to fix overheating bug in iPhone 15 Pro line

Despite speculation to the contrary, the company said the software update won't slow down the iPhone 15 Pro's new A17 Pro chip

Bloomberg
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 0:00 AM IST
Apple Inc. rolled out a software update Wednesday to address an overheating issue that plagued some early buyers of the iPhone 15 Pro line. 
 
The update, called iOS 17.0.3, is available as an over-the-air fix in the software update section of the iPhone settings app. The release notes say the update “provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” The update was also released for older iPhones as well as iPads. 
 
Some early iPhone 15 Pro owners reported that their iPhone could get hotter than normal. Apple on Saturday blamed bad code in apps including Uber, Instagram and the Asphalt 9 racing game, in addition to a bug in the device’s software. The company said the new device set-up could overwork the processor and lead to overheating.
 
Despite speculation to the contrary, the company said the software update won’t slow down the iPhone 15 Pro’s new A17 Pro chip. 

Earlier, many users complained on social media and to Apple support that their new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can feel abnormally hot to the touch. Some users have even posted photos of a thermometer reading of their iPhone, showing results of well over 100F (38C). The company last week released the first beta version of iOS 17.1 to app developers. That release is scheduled for later in October.


Topics :iPhone sale in IndiaiPhone slowdownApplle iPhone batteryiphone users

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 0:00 AM IST

