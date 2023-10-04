Home / Companies / News / Physics Wallah plans to open offline counselling centres in 16 more cities

Physics Wallah plans to open offline counselling centres in 16 more cities

The company has a team of experienced counsellors -- 17 online and six offline -- in Kota and Patna that are run under the name of Prerna

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Edtech firm Physics Wallah is planning to expand its counselling centres for students' well-being to 18 cities, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has a team of experienced counsellors -- 17 online and six offline -- in Kota and Patna that are run under the name of Prerna.

While online counselling is available for students across the country, Physics Wallah is planning to open offline centres in 16 more cities.

"Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Physics Wallah has extended its focus beyond academics to address a crucial concern: students' emotional well-being through its free helpline 'Prerna'. The helpline will also be expanding its offline presence to 16 more cities, allowing for physical assistance to students," the firm said in a statement.

Beyond counselling, the Prerna team engages with parents and helps them identify potential issues in their children and find the right support.

"Students frequently approach me to share their challenges, and I feel genuinely concerned. As the company expanded, it became increasingly difficult to personally connect with every student," Physics Wallah Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said.

"I take immense pride in our Prerna team, which established a supportive community, empowering students to confront their challenges proactively," Pandey said.

Physics Wallah Foundation plans to induct more expert counsellors for Prerna helpline and add video counselling features to reach every corner of India, the statement added.

Also Read

Edtech firm Cuemath lays off 100 employees; founder returns as CEO

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Board exams to be held twice a year, says MoE's New curriculum framework

Manipal Global Education forays into edtech, plans Rs 100 cr investments

Edtech major Byju's in talks with investors who quit board to reconsider

Nirma's new clothes: The journey of detergent brand towards healthcare

Jio, Airtel to invest Rs 75,000 cr on network this fiscal: JM Financials

PNB, RBL, Jammu & Kashmir Bank reports robust growth in advances for Q2

Coca-Cola India introduces 100% recycled PET bottles for carbonated drink

KKR holdings opens new office in Gurugram for global operating model

Topics :EdTechTechnologyeducation

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story