Apple's iPhone sales rise on tariff rush, doubts linger on sustainability

Apple's best revenue growth in three years failed to impress, with shares down about 1 per cent in volatile trading on Friday, as investors questioned whether a tariff-driven surge in iPhone sales would last.

That pushed up total revenue by a better-than-expected 10 per cent in the April-June period, and Apple issued an above-estimate sales forecast for the current quarter ending in September.

The results came at a precarious time for the company long seen as Big Tech's safest bet. Beyond the tariff threats facing its manufacturing hubs China and India, Apple has been slow to move on artificial intelligence technology that its software and devices rivals have embraced as their next big growth driver.

Analysts said the sales rebound in China, where local rivals have moved faster than Apple on AI features, was a positive. The company benefited in the world's largest smartphone market from a state subsidy program meant to prop up device sales. But they also warned the "pull-in" boost was expected to be temporary, raising doubts about demand for the rest of the year. "Pull-forward, remember, is not a US issue. It's also a China issue. There, Apple's Pro model iPhones were too expensive to qualify for Chinese government subsidies that were being offered â€¦ so they cut prices to qualify, leaning into the volume opportunity. It worked," MoffettNathanson analysts said.

"But as with the US, what does that mean for the rest of the year?" So far this year, Apple stock has underperformed all its "Magnificent Seven" peers barring Tesla, with a decline of more than 17 per cent. The S&P has risen 7.8 per cent in the period. Many of Apple's products are currently exempt from tariffs, and the company has also been rebalancing its supply chain to shield itself from the duties, sourcing iPhones from India and other products such as Macs and Apple Watches from Vietnam. The US is currently negotiating trade deals with both China and India, with US President Donald Trump saying India could face 25 per cent tariffs as early as Friday.