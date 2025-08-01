Honda Cars India July sales up 3% to 7,524 units on export boost

Honda Cars India on Friday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 7,524 units in July.

Domestic sales of the company stood at 4,050 units and exports at 3,474 units.

"Demand remained subdued in July 2025, and we accordingly aligned our dispatches to ensure optimum inventory levels across our dealerships," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl said in a statement.

With the upcoming festive season around the corner, the company is optimistic about an uptick in demand, he added.