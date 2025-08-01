BSNL launches ₹1 4G 'freedom plan' with 1-month validity to attract users

State-run telecom firm BSNL on Friday rolled out 4G service plan offer for Re 1 with one month validity in an attempt to draw more customers.

The company has recently completed rollout of its 4G network across India.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today (Friday) launched its much-anticipated 'Freedom Plan' -- a limited-period Re 1 offer that gives users to test BSNL's 4G mobile services for one full month. This initiative marks BSNL's celebration of India's Independence Day and offers citizens a chance to experience India's own indigenously developed 4G technology at no cost," the company said in a statement.

The plan includes unlimited voice calls (local/STD), 2 GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS/day and a free BSNL SIM. "With BSNL's 4G-designed, developed, and deployed under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission -- we are proud to be putting India among a select group of nations that have built their own telecom stack. Our 'Freedom Plan' gives every Indian a chance to test and experience this indigenous network for 30 days -- free of cost -- and we are confident they will see the BSNL difference," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said. BSNL is rolling out 1 lakh 4G sites across the country using Make-in-India technology, and this initiative is a major milestone toward empowering digital India with secure, high-quality and affordable mobile connectivity.