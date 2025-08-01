BSNL launches ₹1 4G 'freedom plan' with 1-month validity to attract users

State-run telecom firm BSNL on Friday rolled out 4G service plan offer for Re 1 with one month validity in an attempt to draw more customers.
The company has recently completed rollout of its 4G network across India.
"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today (Friday) launched its much-anticipated 'Freedom Plan' -- a limited-period Re 1 offer that gives users to test BSNL's 4G mobile services for one full month. This initiative marks BSNL's celebration of India's Independence Day and offers citizens a chance to experience India's own indigenously developed 4G technology at no cost," the company said in a statement.
The plan includes unlimited voice calls (local/STD), 2 GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS/day and a free BSNL SIM.
"With BSNL's 4G-designed, developed, and deployed under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission -- we are proud to be putting India among a select group of nations that have built their own telecom stack. Our 'Freedom Plan' gives every Indian a chance to test and experience this indigenous network for 30 days -- free of cost -- and we are confident they will see the BSNL difference," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.
BSNL is rolling out 1 lakh 4G sites across the country using Make-in-India technology, and this initiative is a major milestone toward empowering digital India with secure, high-quality and affordable mobile connectivity.
BSNL's competitors Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are offering similar prepaid plan benefits for Rs 349, Rs 379, and Rs 399, respectively.
While BSNL will offer only 4G service, private telecom operators are offering unlimited 5G and access to entertainment apps without any additional cost in their plans.
The move comes days after Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asked BSNL to add customers and grow its mobile service business by 50 per cent in the next year.
During a review meeting of BSNL with all circle and business unit heads earlier this week, the minister asked each unit to increase enterprise business by 25-30 per cent and fixed line business by a minimum of 15-20 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app