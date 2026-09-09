APSEZ secures bid to develop, operate two dry bulk berths at Paradip

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India’s largest private port operator, has emerged as the highest bidder and received the letter of award (LoA) for the development and operation of two dry bulk berths at Paradip Port in Odisha.

The project will add 18 million metric tonnes (MMT) of new capacity to APSEZ’s portfolio, taking its total domestic capacity to 671 MMT per annum. Under the 30-year concession, the project will be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

APSEZ will develop CQ-I and CQ-II berths with mechanised cargo handling systems, deep-draft berths and large-scale storage infrastructure, the company noted in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer of APSEZ, said the Paradip concession will strengthen the company's presence on the East Coast and expand its access to an important industrial and mineral-rich hinterland. "With Paradip, APSEZ's network grows to 16 ports and terminals across India's 11,000-kilometre coastline, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated port, logistics and marine solutions through the country's most comprehensive transport infrastructure platform,” he said. The company said Paradip is India’s second-largest major port and a vital bulk cargo gateway. The company believes the terminal will boost its capacity to handle rising volumes of coal, limestone and other dry bulk commodities, while expanding its reach across core industrial and manufacturing clusters in eastern and central India.