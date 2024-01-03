Home / Companies / News / ArcelorMittal denies deal to buy out Tauron from joint venture GDANSK

ArcelorMittal denies deal to buy out Tauron from joint venture GDANSK

ArcelorMittal holds a 50% stake in Tameh Holding via two of its subsidiaries, with Tauron owning the rest

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal on Wednesday denied buying out Polish utility Tauron from their joint venture Tameh Holding.
 
"ArcelorMittal disputes Tauron's statement that it has exercised its put option and has not purchased any of Tauron's shareholding in Tameh Holding", Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal said in a statement.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ArcelorMittal holds a 50% stake in Tameh Holding via two of its subsidiaries, with Tauron owning the rest.
 
On Tuesday, Tauron said it had accepted an offer from ArcelorMittal's AM Global Holding, under which the Polish utility would sell all of its 3.3 million shares in Tameh Holding for 598.1 million zlotys ($150 million).
 
Tauron spokesperson Lukasz Zimnoch told Reuters the company had decided to exercise a clause in a shareholders' agreement that gave it an option to sell its stake in Tameh to the ArcelorMittal group.
 
"The main reason behind the impasse are outstanding obligations that Liberty Ostrava steelworks has towards Tameh Czech, which operates within Tameh Holding. This led to the Czech company (Tameh Czech) filing for bankruptcy", he said.
Tameh Czech had been supplying energy to Liberty Ostrava, which is the Czech Republic's largest steelmaker, but was unable to continue business operations because of unpaid dues.
 
ArcelorMittal said it intended to discuss the matter with Tauron.

Also Read

Milan Kundera, Czech writer, former dissident, dies in Paris aged 94

Gunman kills 14 at Prague University: What is known so far about the attack

EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over 14 deaths in Prague University shooting

Czech holds national day of mourning for victims of its worst mass killing

ABB to roll out electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Bengaluru-based IT company Mphasis appoints new Europe & GBPS head

Net advances of IndusInd Bank rise 20% to Rs 3.26 trillion in Q3 FY24

Govt scraps sale of Salem plant; 3rd SAIL unit's privatisation put on hold

Akasa Air inducts two new Boeing aircraft, total fleet rises to 22

Dr Reddy's Laboratories acquires women's health brands from MenoLabs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ArcelorMittalsteelmakersArcelorMittal consortiumSteel producers

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story