ArcelorMittal's subsidiary leases 82k sq ft office space in Hyderabad

Multinational steel and mining firm ArcelorMittal's Indian subsidiary, ArcelorMittal Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd, has leased 82,823 square feet of office space in Hyderabad's Financial District, expanding its office footprint in India.

According to lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics platform, ArcelorMittal Global Capability Center has leased the space on the 15th floor of Kalyani Trident in Hyderabad's Financial District. The space spans 66,258 square feet of carpet area.

The fresh lease commenced on January 1, 2026, and was registered on July 17, 2026. The office has been leased from Ramaswamy Shravan Kumar for a monthly rent of Rs 47.21 lakh, translating to Rs 57 per square foot per month. The agreement is for 5.5 years, with a security deposit of Rs 2.83 crore and a 15 per cent rental escalation after 25 months.

With the latest transaction, ArcelorMittal Global Capability Center now occupies the 15th and 16th floors of the building, taking its total footprint at Kalyani Trident to around 1.65 lakh square feet. The latest expansion follows another office leasing transaction by the company in Pune. In December 2025, ArcelorMittal leased nearly 1 lakh square feet of office space in the city, reflecting its ongoing expansion of GCC operations in India. “ArcelorMittal Global Business and Technologies is committed to creating a collaborative, scalable, and future-ready workplace that supports ArcelorMittal’s global operations. We have offices in Hyderabad and Pune, and have leased additional office space in Hyderabad to support our planned business growth. This investment ensures that our people have access to the infrastructure, facilities, and work environment needed to support their health, well-being, and continued success,” said ArcelorMittal, in response to email queries sent by Business Standard.