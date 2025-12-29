Arvind Fashions to acquire 31.25% stake of Flipkart in Arvind Youth Brands

Arvind Fashions Ltd on Monday said it will acquire Flipkart group's 31.25 per cent stake in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd for ₹135 crore.

Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd (AYBPL) is currently engaged in the business of wholesale and retail of apparel and accessories under the brand name 'Flying Machine'. It had a turnover of ₹432.16 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Over the last five years Flying machine has re-established as a well-accepted brand on digital channels. The partnership with the Flipkart group helped Flying Machine become one of the top casual wear brands on digital platforms, catering to the fashion-conscious youth of India, it said in a separate filing.