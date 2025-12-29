OpenAI's new job offer brings $500 mn pay and high stress: Details here

OpenAI founder Sam Altman has announced a new senior job role that will pay more than half a million dollars a year. The role focuses on reducing the risks linked to rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Altman said the company is hiring a "Head of Preparedness", calling it a critical position at a time when AI models are improving very quickly. He warned that the job will be demanding, saying, "This will be a stressful job, and you'll jump into the deep end pretty much immediately."

The compensation for the role is $555,000, along with equity.

Sam Altman highlights AI impact on mental health

Altman said OpenAI has already seen early signs of AI affecting mental health in 2025. In a post on X, Altman said, "This is a critical role at an important time; models are improving quickly and are now capable of many great things, but they are also starting to present some real challenges. The potential impact of models on mental health was something we saw a preview of in 2025; we are just now seeing models get so good at computer security that they are beginning to find critical vulnerabilities."

Altman explained that while OpenAI has systems to measure how powerful its models are becoming, the company now needs a deeper understanding of how these capabilities could be misused. He said the goal is to limit harmful uses of AI in products and in the real world, without stopping people from benefiting from the technology. He added that this work is difficult because there are few past examples to learn from. Some ideas that seem helpful at first can create unexpected problems later. What will the role entail? According to Altman, the role will involve helping cybersecurity defenders use advanced AI tools while making sure attackers cannot misuse the same technology. It will also cover how OpenAI releases AI systems linked to biology and how the company ensures the safety of systems that can improve themselves over time.