It involves the construction of a "22.3 km 3+3 lane access-controlled radial road" to boost connectivity in the region, L&T said in a filing to BSE

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
Under the contract, the infrastructure firm will construct a 3.6 km long viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses and culverts
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a "significant" order for the Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road project.

The contract, awarded to L&T's transportation infrastructure business vertical, covers the second phase of the project in Ranga Reddy district.

L&T classifies an order amount ranging between Rs 1,000 cr to Rs 2,500 cr as 'significant'.

It involves the construction of a "22.3 km 3+3 lane access-controlled radial road" to boost connectivity in the region, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road phase-2 holds strategic importance as the first radial connector linking Hyderabad's outer ring road to the proposed 340-km regional ring road , enhancing regional connectivity.

It will improve access to key growth hubs like IT corridors and electronic city, driving economic development in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Under the contract, the infrastructure firm will construct a 3.6 km long viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses and culverts.

"Construction of service roads on both sides, extensive retention structures, storm water drainage system, footpaths, cycle track and landscaping works is also in L&T's scope," the filing said.

Larsen & Toubro is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

