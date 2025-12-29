Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a "significant" order for the Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road project.

The contract, awarded to L&T's transportation infrastructure business vertical, covers the second phase of the project in Ranga Reddy district.

L&T classifies an order amount ranging between Rs 1,000 cr to Rs 2,500 cr as 'significant'.

It involves the construction of a "22.3 km 3+3 lane access-controlled radial road" to boost connectivity in the region, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road phase-2 holds strategic importance as the first radial connector linking Hyderabad's outer ring road to the proposed 340-km regional ring road , enhancing regional connectivity.