Home / Companies / News / Arya Omnitalk to expand commercial radio services to 100 cities by 2030

Arya Omnitalk to expand commercial radio services to 100 cities by 2030

Under the partnership with Motorola Solutions, the company will sell commercial radio units like walkie-talkie which work on cellular networks as well as with help of sim

The company provides PMRTS (Public Mobile Radio Trunking Services), CMRTS (Captive Mobile Radio Trunking Services) and Broadband Push-to-talk devices to enterprises, security forces etc
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arya Omnitalk plans to expand its professional and commercial radio service operations to 100 cities by 2030, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company provides PMRTS (Public Mobile Radio Trunking Services), CMRTS (Captive Mobile Radio Trunking Services) and Broadband Push-to-talk devices to enterprises, security forces etc.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Announcing an exclusive partnership with Motorola Solutions for selling its Mototrbo portfolio, Arya Omnitalk CEO Paresh Shetty said the company operates in 18 cities and will obtain licence to operate in more cities after the rules are notified under the new Telecommunications Act.

"We currently operate in 18 cities. We are planning to expand operations to 40 cities in the next 18 months and then to 100 cities by 2030. The expansion will start after we get a licence from the government. We are waiting for rules to come under Telecommunications Act 2023 after which we will apply for licences," Shetty said.

Its potential customers include municipal corporations, manufacturing, security, oil and gas, transport and logistics, warehousing, educational institutes, IT/ITeS, hospitality, hospitals ,embassies, mines, and construction.

"We have seen double-digit growth in our business and expect higher growth in the next 2-3 years as the Indian economy grows and investments come across various verticals," Shetty said.

Under the partnership with Motorola Solutions, the company will sell commercial radio units like walkie-talkie which work on cellular networks as well as with help of sim.

Motorola Solutions MSSSI Vice President and Director of sales for APAC channel sales, Martin Chappell said the importance of the company's solution will grow in India in the area of asset management and people safety.

He said the company is opening a new customer experience centre in Gurugram to cater to the requirement of the customers.

Also Read

Motorola Edge 50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Motorola launches Moto G34 budget 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Moto Days: Motorola reduces Razr 40 foldable smartphones price by Rs 10,000

Motorola may launch Edge 50 Pro, Fusion phones in India on April 3: Details

Motorola launches Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Home solutions provider Resideo to buy Snap One in $1.4 billion deal

Bank of India signs pact with IMGC for mortgage guarantee on home loans

TCS expands presence in Brazil with new delivery centre in Londrina

Ambuja Cements to buy grinding unit in TN at a total value of Rs 413.75 cr

Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 270 crore order for Vande Bharat trains

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MotorolaRadioTelevisionCommercialisation

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story