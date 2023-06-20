Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms



The Centre is considering strict action against the companies found to be violating local sourcing norms. The list includes names like Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, AMO Mobility and Lohia Auto, the report said. The nodal agency for the scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), is discussing the option of disbarment with other departments. The companies that have been found wrongfully claiming subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme may be debarred from availing of them in the future and may also have to forego sops on electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the last 15 months, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday.



The ET report added that the Centre has received 1.05 million claims for incentives from the companies registered under FAME-II. Of this, it has not approved claims of 400,000 electric two-wheelers. Last month, the Centre had sent recovery notices worth Rs 500 crore to these companies.



Earlier, Business Standard reported that against the backdrop of a reduction in incentives by the Centre, the electric mobility segment in India witnessed a slowdown in the first 15 days of June. Average daily sales volumes of electric two-wheelers (e2W) declined by over 62 per cent from May. Daily sales of electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers, on the other hand, witnessed an uptick. The subsidy disbursal of Rs 1,400 crore was suspended earlier this year by the Centre pending the completion of enquiries by testing agencies Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT). The main issue was sourcing the parts from China and assembling them here.