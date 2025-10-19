Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

The facility, funded through ICICI Bank's CSR arm, will house advanced radiation equipment and serve thousands of cancer patients annually at Tata Memorial's Navi Mumbai campus

ICICI Bank
The project is funded through the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution of Rs 625 crore. | Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), has started construction of a new cancer care building at TMC’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It will be named the ‘ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology’, and construction is expected to be completed by 2027.
 
The project is funded through the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution of Rs 625 crore. The facility will have radiation therapy centres equipped with cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies. This forms part of the bank’s larger commitment of Rs 1,800 crore to TMC for setting up three state-of-the-art cancer care buildings — one each at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) in Punjab, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
 
Advanced cancer care infrastructure
 
The 11-storey building, with a ground floor and two basements, will span 3.4 lakh square feet. It will house 12 state-of-the-art Linear Accelerators (LINACs) and other advanced cancer care equipment. LINACs deliver precise radiation to cancer cells, thereby minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.
 
The facility will serve around 7,200 patients with radiation therapies annually, offering over 200,000 radiation sessions. In addition, the block will provide outpatient department (OPD) consultations and diagnostics to 25,000 new patients each year. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

InGovern says WeWork India has resolved governance issues post IPO

RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

NCLT admits insolvency case against EV firm Blu-Smart Mobility Tech

BFSI, retail, manufacturing to drive Salesforce growth: South Asia CEO

Reliance to commence solar power generation from Kutch project in H1 FY27

Topics :CSRICICI Bank Tata Memorial HospitalNavi Mumbaicancer treatmenthealthcare

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story