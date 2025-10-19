ICICI Bank, Tata Memorial to build ₹625 cr cancer facility in Navi Mumbai

ICICI Bank, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), has started construction of a new cancer care building at TMC’s Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It will be named the ‘ICICI Foundation Block for Radiation Oncology’, and construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

The project is funded through the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution of Rs 625 crore. The facility will have radiation therapy centres equipped with cutting-edge cancer treatment technologies. This forms part of the bank’s larger commitment of Rs 1,800 crore to TMC for setting up three state-of-the-art cancer care buildings — one each at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) in Punjab, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.