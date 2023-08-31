Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland partners CSB Bank Ltd for vehicle financing solutions

Ashok Leyland partners CSB Bank Ltd for vehicle financing solutions

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has partnered with CSB Bank Ltd to offer vehicle financing solutions to its customers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ashok Leyland school bus

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has partnered with CSB Bank Ltd for offering vehicle financing solutions to its customers.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and the partnership will enable them to offer customised financial solutions to the automaker's customers, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"The partnership with CSB Bank will benefit customers with financial products, which are specifically tailored for a hassle-free experience. Through our vast network of dealerships, we will be able to provide the best financial solutions to our wide range of commercial vehicle customers," Ashok Leyland CFO & Director Gopal Mahadevan said.

CSB Bank Group Head and Head, Retail Banking, Narendra Dixit said, "This partnership will enable the bank to grow its portfolio of assets and extend its reach into previously untapped consumer segments.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Jupiter Life Line Hospital IPO to open for public subscription on Sep 6

Digital lending firm Lendingkart's Q1 profit doubles, revenue rises 43%

Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees

NRL, IIT-Guwahati sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust

Adani Group, Hindenburg, Supreme Court and OCCRP: All you need to know

Topics :Ashok LeylandCSB BankCompanies

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story