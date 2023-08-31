Ashok Leyland partners CSB Bank Ltd for vehicle financing solutions

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has partnered with CSB Bank Ltd for offering vehicle financing solutions to its customers.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and the partnership will enable them to offer customised financial solutions to the automaker's customers, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"The partnership with CSB Bank will benefit customers with financial products, which are specifically tailored for a hassle-free experience. Through our vast network of dealerships, we will be able to provide the best financial solutions to our wide range of commercial vehicle customers," Ashok Leyland CFO & Director Gopal Mahadevan said.

CSB Bank Group Head and Head, Retail Banking, Narendra Dixit said, "This partnership will enable the bank to grow its portfolio of assets and extend its reach into previously untapped consumer segments.