Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland sees high enquiry from fleet operators amid consolidation

Ashok Leyland sees high enquiry from fleet operators amid consolidation

Ashok Leyland is hosting a two-day 'Mini Expo' in Navi Mumbai, showcasing its diverse line-up of vehicles, including trucks and buses, in its MHCV portfolio as well as products

Ashok Leyland
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has been seeing a high number of enquiries from fleet operators amid the segment going through a consolidation phase, the company has said.
 
The company is also expecting the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment to grow in a single-digit this fiscal as against earlier estimates of flat growth, Sanjeev Kumar, President for MHCV, Ashok Leyland said on Friday here.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ashok Leyland is hosting a two-day 'Mini Expo' in Navi Mumbai, showcasing its diverse line-up of vehicles, including trucks and buses, in its MHCV portfolio as well as products.
 
Mumbai is among the 11 exclusive locations across India selected for this expo.
 
The MHCV segment comprises multi-axle rigid trucks, haulage trucks, tippers and trailers.
 
Prior to Covid, the mix between the fleet and retail customers would be in the 40:60 ratio, which has been changing now, said Kumar.
 

More From This Section

Mahindra Finance names Bijoy Thaplial CBO, Mod Narayan Singh as CCO

IPCA Labs targets Rs 100 crore market with new diabetic foot ulcer drug

Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant

E-scooter maker Ola Electric valuations hit $7 bn; up 75% over IPO price

IFIN reports loss of Rs 5,654 cr for FY14-18, shows revised balance sheet

"The market is going through a consolidation where ... they have the advantage of income, in the cost of acquiring assets as well in terms of GST. So, now there is a distinct advantage for fleet operators. We are seeing a high (number of) enquiries from the fleet operators," said Kumar.
 
The order sizes from the fleet operators have also grown, he said.
 
Stating that he was expecting a flat growth while planning for the year, Kumar said, "The first quarter has been intelligible. Q1 saw a growth of around 8 per cent. The capex is happening in the CV (commercial vehicle) segment, the government is settled down, GDP growth is positive and all core industries are also growing well." "So, the overall expectation is that the CV industry should grow this year in a single digit," Kumar said.
 
The 'Mini Expo' in Mumbai marks a significant milestone. It is an opportunity for customers to experience Ashok Leyland's capabilities in driving the future of mobility, he said.
 
"We are confident that our vehicles, coupled with our extensive aftermarket solutions, will demonstrate our dedication to providing comprehensive transportation solutions to our customers," Kumar said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ashok Leyland falls 4% after July sales disappoint. Check details here

Ashok Leyland rallies 7% as management eyes solid growth post Q1 show

Ashok Leyland partners with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks

Ashok Leyland clocks three million vehicles production milestone

India's first digital court for cheque bounce cases launched in Kerala

Topics :Ashok Leyland AutoAshok Leyland

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story