Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Finance names Bijoy Thaplial CBO, Mod Narayan Singh as CCO

Mahindra Finance names Bijoy Thaplial CBO, Mod Narayan Singh as CCO

Thaplial will lead the vehicle leasing and subscription business, Quiklyz, while strengthening execution strategy across all payment products

Mahindra Finance
Photo: X/@MahindraFin
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Mahindra Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Bijoy Thaplial as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) – Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments, and Mod Narayan Singh as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Thaplial will lead the vehicle leasing and subscription business, Quiklyz, while strengthening execution strategy across all payment products. He will also improve payment and lending solutions to drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


He has over 27 years of experience in various key roles across major financial institutions, including Axis Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered UAE, HDFC Bank, GE-SBI Cards, and INDAL.

Thaplial holds a postgraduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and a Master’s in Commerce from Pune University.

Singh will lead the compliance function across the organisation and assist the board and senior management in overseeing the implementation of the company’s compliance policy.

He joins Mahindra Finance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with 25 years of experience in areas including regulation and supervision of commercial banks and urban co-operative banks, banking, and consumer education and protection.

More From This Section

IPCA Labs targets Rs 100 crore market with new diabetic foot ulcer drug

Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant

E-scooter maker Ola Electric valuations hit $7 bn; up 75% over IPO price

IFIN reports loss of Rs 5,654 cr for FY14-18, shows revised balance sheet

Adani-led Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of Penna Cement Industries


Previously, he was associated with Bhartiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Business from ICFAI and is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mahindra Finance gets IRDAI nod to sell insurance as corporate agent

M&M Finance appoints Mahesh Rajaraman as CRO, to replace Mallika Mittal

Mahindra Finance detects Rs 150 cr loan fraud: What we know so far

M&M Finance detects Rs 150 cr vehicle loan fraud, postpones board meeting

Mahindra Finance tanks 8% on deferring Q4 results due to Rs 150 cr fraud

Topics :Mahindra FinanceNBFCFintech sector

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story