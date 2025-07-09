Asian Paints divests entire stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹734 crore

Mumbai-based Asian Paints on Wednesday divested its entire stake of 2.01 million equity shares in Akzo Nobel India Limited, the makers of the Dulux brand, amounting to 4.42 per cent of the company's total shares.

The transaction, executed via the bulk deal mechanism at ₹3,651 per share, fetched Asian Paints approximately ₹734 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The stake sale follows the announcement made on June 27 by JSW Paints, led by billionaire Sajjan Jindal, to acquire up to 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹8,986 crore. The acquisition included a 50.46 per cent stake from Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd and 24.3 per cent from Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V. at ₹2,762.05 per share.