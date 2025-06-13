Gensol insolvency: NCLT admits Ireda's plea on ₹510 crore default

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Ahmedabad bench on Friday admitted Gensol Engineering, which ran and managed the electric-car ride-hailing platform BluSmart, to the insolvency process on a plea by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda). Ireda had moved the plea citing a default of ₹510 crore.

The plea was filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which outlines the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) on a plea moved by a financial creditor or lender.

A coram of Judicial Member Shammi Khan and Technical Member Sanjeev Kumar admitted the firm to insolvency.

The NCLT bench, however, said that it was not appointing the resolution professional suggested by Ireda. Instead, a resolution professional from the list provided by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) would be appointed, they said. Later in the day, the same NCLT bench also admitted Gensol EV Lease Limited to the insolvency process on another plea by Ireda, citing a default of ₹219 crore. The Ahmedabad bench had reserved its judgment on 11 June after noting that Gensol had not objected to the demand raised for default.

The tribunal had on 16 May agreed to hear the insolvency plea moved by Ireda but refused the appointment of a resolution professional (IRP) at that stage, stating that Gensol Engineering must first be heard. Ireda’s lawyer had also urged the tribunal to appoint someone to oversee the company, saying Gensol was "headless" after its promoters allegedly fled amid regulatory scrutiny. “Sir, by virtue of Sebi’s (Securities and Exchange Board of India) order, the company is now headless. Directors have walked out and the company has projects worth crores of rupees. Somebody needs to manage the show,” the lawyer told the NCLT.

The financial creditor also alleged a complete breakdown of internal controls and corporate governance norms at Gensol, accusing the promoters of running the listed firm as if it were their proprietary company. "The simultaneous admission of insolvency proceedings and SEBI’s serious fraud findings against Gensol entities creates a uniquely high-risk and high-stakes scenario for everyone involved. For creditors, this isn't just a matter of recovering dues through the IBC it’s about navigating a landscape clouded by allegations of fund diversion, inflated procurement, and governance failure, which may ultimately dilute asset value or delay resolution," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner of law firm KS Legal & Associates.