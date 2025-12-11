Aster DM Healthcare to invest ₹120 cr in 5 cancer centres for poor patients

Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 120 crore to set up five advanced Oncology Radiation LINAC Centres across India to support underprivileged cancer patients, under its CSR initiative.

The programme aims to provide free and subsidised high-quality radiation therapy to cancer patients from economically weaker sections who are unable to afford or continue life-saving treatment, the company said in a statement.

The first centre will be established in Wayanad, Kerala, catering to the wider Malabar region, including neighbouring areas such as Gudalore and Gudalpet, it added.

The remaining centres will be developed in strategic locations, including Bengaluru and other cities, over the next three years, based on community needs and clinical feasibility, the company said.