IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will issue ₹10,000 travel vouchers to passengers who were “severely impacted” due to the cancellation of flights between December 3 to 5. The airline said the vouchers will be valid for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months.

The carrier further said that this payout is in addition to compensation mandated under government rules, which require airlines to pay ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure.

The announcement comes as a series of damage control measures as the airline inches closer to normalcy after almost a week full of chaos caused by thousands of flight cancellations and delays. The airline cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9.