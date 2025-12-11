Home / Companies / News / IndiGo announces ₹10,000 travel voucher for 'severely impacted' flyers

IndiGo said the ₹10,000 vouchers are in addition to government-mandated compensation of ₹5,000-₹10,000 for passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure

IndiGo on Thursday announced that it will issue ₹10,000 travel vouchers to passengers who were “severely impacted” due to the cancellation of flights between December 3 to 5. The airline said the vouchers will be valid for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months.
 
The carrier further said that this payout is in addition to compensation mandated under government rules, which require airlines to pay ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure.
 
The announcement comes as a series of damage control measures as the airline inches closer to normalcy after almost a week full of chaos caused by thousands of flight cancellations and delays. The airline cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9.

What did IndiGo say about refunds?

Without mentioning any specific numbers, the airline said that all necessary refunds for the cancelled flight have been initiated, and the remainder will follow shortly. On Tuesday, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Elbers said that the airline has completed 100 per cent refunds of the flights affected up to December 6.
 
Refunds for bookings made through travel partners have also been triggered, but the airline urged customers to write to customer.experience@goindigo.in if their details are incomplete in the system.

